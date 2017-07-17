Dugas/Ferguson voted on preseason CUSA team

Louisiana Tech had two representatives named to the 2017 Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards as O’Shea Dugas and Jaylon Ferguson both made the list, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Ferguson has already been named to a pair of watch lists this summer with both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy committees naming the defensive lineman as one of the nation’s top players to watch heading into the 2017 season.

Last week, Dugas was named to the 2017 Outland Trophy Watch List, which includes 24 offensive tackles, 21 defensive tackles, 19 centers and 17 offensive guards from all 10 Division I FBS conferences.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/071717aaa.html