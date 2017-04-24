KY routs LSU ,win series

Kentucky scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to defeat LSU, 10-2, Sunday in the rubber game of a three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series.

The Wildcats (28-13 overall, 12-6 SEC) ended the weekend two games ahead of Floirda (27-15, 10-8) for first place in the SEC East. Kentucky is one game behind Mississippi State (28-14, 13-5) for the overall SEC lead.

LSU (27-14, 10-8) is three games behind Mississippi State in the SEC Western Division.

The Fighting Tigers are back in action Tuesday versus American Athletic Conference leader Tulane (20-20) in New Orleans. First pitch at Greer Field/Turchin Stadium is 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

LSU returns to SEC play against Alabama (15-25, 2-16) in a Thursday-Saturday series at Tuscaloosa.