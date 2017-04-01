LATECH Spring Game April 8

LA Tech Spring Football Game Set for April 8

RUSTON, La. (April 1, 2017) – Louisiana Tech fans will have the opportunity to catch a sneak peak of the 2017 Bulldogs as the LA Tech Spring Football Game presented by Dairy Queen will highlight the weekend of April 8 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

All fans, students and alumni are encouraged to wear blue and enjoy free admission to the spring game to not only catch a glimpse of the 2017 Bulldog Football team, but also see the progress being made to LA Tech’s new $18.6 million press box project on the west side of the stadium.

Due to ongoing construction on LA Tech’s brand new luxury facility, fans attending the spring game are encouraged to enter and sit on the EAST SIDE of Joe Aillet Stadium, while the west side will be CLOSED during the game. Select concessions will also be available to purchase at the spring game.

Construction of the new facility began during the 2016 football season and will continue throughout the spring and summer before LA Tech unveils to new press box prior to the start of the 2017 season opener versus in-state foe Northwestern State on Sept. 2. With construction currently surrounding Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana Tech officials will have certain limitations to the in-game entertainment provided at this year’s spring game (scoreboard, music, public address, etc.).

The LA Tech Alumni Association and Louisiana Tech Athletic Club (LTAC) are hosting a spring game tailgate beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday with food provided by Ponchatoulas. This event is exclusively for Alumni Association and LTAC members and their families. The cost to attend the pregame tailgate is $5 per person, while children under the age of five get in free. Reservations for the tailgate are required and alumni can register at http://www.latechalumni.org/s/810/index.aspx?sid=810&gid=1&pgid=1582.

That tailgate leads into the 2017 LA Tech Spring Football Game presented by Dairy Queen beginning at Noon on Saturday, April 8 at Joe Aillet Stadium, the last of 15 spring sessions for the Bulldogs. Admission to the spring game is free.