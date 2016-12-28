LSU begins SEC play

The LSU men’s basketball team returned to practice Monday night in preparation for Thursday’s Southeastern Conference open at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Vanderbilt.

The game tips at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN. Tickets are available at LSUtix.net and from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the LSU Athletics Ticket office. LSU students will be admitted free with a valid student ID.

It is the annual “Gold Game” and fans are invited to wear gold. Rally towels will be available for fans entering the Maravich Center on game night.

