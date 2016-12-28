Home » Sports » LSU begins SEC play

LSU begins SEC play

LSU
Posted on

The LSU men’s basketball team returned to practice Monday night in preparation for Thursday’s Southeastern Conference open at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Vanderbilt.

The game tips at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN. Tickets are available at LSUtix.net and from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the LSU Athletics Ticket office. LSU students will be admitted free with a valid student ID.

It is the annual “Gold Game” and fans are invited to wear gold. Rally towels will be available for fans entering the Maravich Center on game night.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211378597

You might also like...

Its the 0 show!
Tigers lock in the Wizard
LSU locks down UH
Fournette calls it a career with LSU
LSU starts SEC play 1-0
Former Ruston star names top 5