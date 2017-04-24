LSU nabs son of Randy Moss

LSU landed a major commitment from North Carolina State tight end Thaddeus Moss on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was given a transfer from the North Carolina State staff this spring, after playing in six games as a freshman in 2016, accumulating 49 yards receiving on six catches, including one touchdown.

Moss is the son of former NFL wide receiver great Randy Moss, and will be eligible to play in 2018, in what will be his red-shirt sophomore season.

