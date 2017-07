LSU will have a late-night start against Michigan in the opening round of the Maui Invitational tournament, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 10:30 p.m. Central Time tip will be the last of four games Nov. 20 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui, and the game will be televised by ESPNU.

The game against Michigan will be the first for LSU since a 70-59 loss in 1996.

