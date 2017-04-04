LSU players in the MLB to start 2017

Nine former LSU players appear on the active rosters of MLB teams as Major League Baseball continues its Opening Day series of games.

Former Tigers appearing on MLB Opening Day rosters include infielder Alex Bregman (Astros), pitcher Kevin Gausman (Orioles), pitcher Will Harris (Astros), infielder Aaron Hill (Giants), infielder DJ LeMahieu (Rockies), infielder JaCoby Jones (Tigers), outfielder Mikie Mahtook (Tigers), pitcher Aaron Nola (Phillies) and infielder Ryan Schimpf (Padres).

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/04/9_former_lsu_players_appear_on.html#incart_river_index