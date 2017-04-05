Luke out in NOLA

The New Orleans Saints’ addition of Chase Daniel last week means a changing of the guard at the backup quarterback position.

The team plans to release veteran quarterback Luke McCown, the backup the past four seasons, on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

McCown, 35, initially joined the Saints in 2013. He re-signed on a two-year, $3 million contract during the 2016 offseason, but with the team adding Daniel to the roster, McCown won’t have the chance to play on the final year of his deal.

