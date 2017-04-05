McCree to play in PIT

Louisiana Tech senior forward Erik McCree has been selected to participate in the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, an event that features the nation’s top college seniors.

McCree was one of 64 seniors invited from across the nation to play in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The Orlando, Florida native finished his three-year Bulldog career with 1,480 points which ranks 18th in program history. This past season, he led LA Tech in scoring and rebounding with an average of 17.7 points and 8.9 boards per game.

He ended up posting 13 double-doubles which was the second most in Conference USA and the fifth most by a Bulldog in 25 years.