Millsap honored as states top player

For the seventh straight year and the ninth time in the last 10 years, former Louisiana Tech men’s basketball legend Paul Millsap has been selected as the recipient of the Bob Pettit Award for 2017 by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches (LABC).

The award is given annually to the most outstanding professional basketball player from a Louisiana college.

Millsap was named an NBA All-Star four the fourth consecutive year as a member of the Atlanta Hawks who are currently in the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

The power forward continues to set new career highs as he is close to wrapping up his 11th year in the league. During this past regular season, he averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game which led the Hawks. He was also second on the team in rebounding (7.7), assists (3.7), steals (1.3) and blocks (0.9).

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/042117aaa.html