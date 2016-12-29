New Years Holiday Schedule

Thursday 12- 29- 16
Lsu basketball vs vanderbilt 730
Krus 1490
After sports co belk bowl arkansas vs va tech 977
Alamo bowl ok state vs colorado after belk bowl 977
Friday 12 -30 -16
No local shows
11am liberty bowl georgia vs tcu 977
6pm techsters vs usm 6pm 977
Orange bowl after techsters game
Saturday 12- 31- 16
No local shows
Citrus bowl LSU vs Louisville 8am espn 977
Followed by playoffs bama vs washington followed by clemson vs ohio state
Sunday 1 -1- 17
11:30am Patriots vs Dolphins ESPN 97.7FM
Giants vs Redskins to follow
Packers vs Lions night game
Tech men vs usm 1:30 Z107.5fm
Monday 1-2-17
12pm Cotton Bowl
Rose Bowl to follow
Sugar Bowl to follow