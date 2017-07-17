Pels agree to terms with Rondo

The New Orleans Pelicans added some help to their backcourt on Saturday when they reached agreement to sign veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal, a source confirmed.

The Vertical was the first to report the news.

Rondo has played 11 seasons in the NBA and his elite passing ability should be a natural fit playing alongside All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Rondo played in 69 games with the Chicago Bulls last season and averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Rondo played with Cousins on the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 seasons and the two developed a close bond on and off the court. The chemistry between the duo resulted in both putting together career seasons during that year.

In 2015-16, Rondo played in 72 games while averaging 11.9 points and tying his career high with 11.7 assists. Cousins played 65 games and set a new career high with 26.9 points per game.

The Pelicans signed point guard Jrue Holiday to a five-year, $126 million contract this offseason, but New Orleans believes he is capable of playing either guard position because of his size and shooting ability.