Pels get back in the hunt

The New Orleans Pelicans got off to a pretty ugly start but found a way to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to slip away with a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis ended the night with 20 points and five rebounds, while Buddy Hield added 17 points and six rebounds. Jrue Holiday also finished with 11 points and nine assists as the New Orleans picked up its fourth win in the last five games and improved its record to 3-1 during the current five-game homestand.

