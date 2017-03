The New Orleans Saints are cornering the market on middle linebackers this offseason.

They have agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive signal-caller and co-captain Manti Te’o, a source confirmed. ESPN’s Dan Graziano first reported the deal was imminent on Monday. Terms have not been disclosed.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18966680/free-agent-lb-manti-teo-agrees-2-year-deal-new-orleans-saints