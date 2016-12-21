Saints shutout of pro bowl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, ranks fourth in passer rating and second in completion percentage.

But, Brees did not make the Pro Bowl roster for the NFC in 2016 as Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Dallas’ Dak Prescott received the honor.

In fact, none of the Saints players made the initial roster for the annual all-star game, which will be held in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 29. The balloting for the game is a combination of votes from fans, coaches and players..

