Tigers to tangle with Tulane

No. 11 LSU (27-14) continues a seven-game road stretch at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers face Tulane (20-21) at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans.

Tuesday’s game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network .

The game is the second this season between LSU and Tulane. The Green Wave posted a 7-6 win over LSU on March 28 in Baton Rouge, marking their third straight victory over the Tigers.

LSU leads Tulane, 180-129-3, in a series that began with the first intercollegiate athletic event in LSU history, a 10-8 victory for the Tiger baseball squad over Tulane in 1893. LSU has won 13 of its 19 meetings with Tulane over the past 10 seasons, though the Green Wave have won three in a row over the Tigers.

Paul Mainieri has a 13-8 mark against Tulane in his 11-season coaching tenure at LSU.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211571607