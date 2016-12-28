Home » Sports » ULM and GSU tangle in Monroe tonight

ULM and GSU tangle in Monroe tonight

One last game awaits the ULM Warhawks and Grambling Tigers before they begin their respective conference seasons.

ULM hosts Grambling on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in a final tuneup before conference for the two teams.

ULM is 5-7 on the season, but the Warhawks have won three of their last five games. Grambling is also 5-7 on the season. The Tigers have won four of their last seven games.

The Warhawks are returning home for the first time since Dec. 12. ULM lost to Northwestern State (68-64) in Bossier City, defeated Coppin State (65-53) on the road before losing at VCU.

Grambling, meanwhile, has not played since losing to Louisiana Tech, 89-55, in Bossier City.

The Tigers are led by Ervin Mitchell, who averages 16.8 points per game. Remond Brown is scoring at 14.2 points per game clip. Averyl Ugba is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Grambling opens SWAC play on Monday at Alabama State. ULM opens Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday at Little Rock.

