ULM and GSU tangle in Monroe tonight

One last game awaits the ULM Warhawks and Grambling Tigers before they begin their respective conference seasons.

ULM hosts Grambling on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in a final tuneup before conference for the two teams.

ULM is 5-7 on the season, but the Warhawks have won three of their last five games. Grambling is also 5-7 on the season. The Tigers have won four of their last seven games.

The Warhawks are returning home for the first time since Dec. 12. ULM lost to Northwestern State (68-64) in Bossier City, defeated Coppin State (65-53) on the road before losing at VCU.

Grambling, meanwhile, has not played since losing to Louisiana Tech, 89-55, in Bossier City.

The Tigers are led by Ervin Mitchell, who averages 16.8 points per game. Remond Brown is scoring at 14.2 points per game clip. Averyl Ugba is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Grambling opens SWAC play on Monday at Alabama State. ULM opens Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday at Little Rock.

