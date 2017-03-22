ULM tops Tigers

The ULM baseball team scored in each of the opening three innings Tuesday night as the Warhawks began a four-game homestand with a 7-1 victory over visiting Grambling in midweek action.ULM saw four players finish with multi-hit games as the team finished with 12 hits, including five for extra bases as Cade Stone and Cade Harper each tallied three hits.

ULM now turns its attention back to Sun Belt Conference play and Little Rock, who will visit Warhawk Field for a weekend series beginning Friday night.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211530402