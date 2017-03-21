LSU finds it new head basketball coach

Will Wade, who guided Virginia Commonwealth University to 51 wins and to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament over the past two seasons, has been named the head men’s basketball coach at LSU, vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva announced late Monday.

Wade becomes the 22nd head coach in LSU men’s basketball history.

Wade comes to LSU after serving two years at VCU following two seasons as head coach at Chattanooga. He brings to LSU an overall record of 91-45 in his four seasons as a head coach.

Wade compiled a 51-20 record in his two years as VCU’s head coach leading the team to its first Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship and a pair of appearances in the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 10 seed in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, Wade led the Rams to a 75-67 win over seventh-seeded Oregon State in the first round.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211529020